Attack on Titan: Who Will Most Likely Die in the Finale?

Attack on Titan is one of the hottest series in all of anime, and its status as a phenomenon has been firmly cemented. Over the last decade, fans have become perfectly smitten with the story despite its dark tones, and that is still true admit its final chapters. After all, the manga is expected to end next month, and fans are beginning to realize that their favorite characters might not live to see it.

After all, Attack on Titan is a violent series, and it has delighted in those ends for years. Fans have long joked Game of Thrones had nothing on Hajime Isayama as the artist would kill hundreds with little spectacle. Even the most important of heroes can die, and now, we think we've identified the most likely suspects who may die in the finale of Attack on Titan.

So you have been warned! There are going to be possible spoilers for Attack on Titan below, so please proceed with extreme caution.

Eren: At one point in time, fans would have never expected Eren to die in Attack on Titan, but the manga has almost made it inevitable with its final arc. The beloved hero has completely ruined his reputation with his friends and the world given his genocidal plan to save the Eldian race. After killing thousands if not millions, Eren has lost all chances of redemption following his fascist mission, so death is most certainly in the cards.

Levi: Levi is a favorite chapter with fans around the world, but humanity's great soldier has been through a lot. The loss of Hange and Erwin still weighs on the man to this day alongside his critical injuries. There is nothing more fitting than for Levi to die after the battle has been won, and it goes without saying he deserves the rest.

Jean: When it comes to Eren's friends, Jean has been steadfast if not somewhat antagonistic voice. The character has gone through a lot since he was introduced, and his progression in this final arc has turned Jean into a force of good. If he must die to save humanity, Jean will do so despite his hesitations, and fans will be left wounded for it.

Everyone: Of course, there is always the chance that Attack on Titan ends with the deaths of everyone fans have come to love. Eren, Mikasa, and Armin have all been wrapped up in a war whether or not they knew it. The Eldian curse and the outside world's intolerance could prompt a bleak ending with mass death, but fans would like to believe that at least one of our leads makes it out of the manga alive.

