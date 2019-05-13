Attack on Titan Fans Horrified Over the Real Reason Marco Died

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to get dark and twisty. Over its lifetime, the cutthroat title has killed favorites without warning, but fans weren’t ready to bid goodbye to Marco back in season one. Now, audiences just learned why Marco was killed, and it wasn’t by accident…

Oh, that is definitely not the case. It turns out Marco was murdered, and the act was done by the Survey Corps’ infamous traitors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the latest episode of Attack on Titan explained, Marco was killed back in season one in a very brutal fashion. It all began after the soldier overheard Reiner and Bertholdt talking to one another about how they should attack humanity next. At first, Marco laughed off the talk, but he quickly put together that the pair were transforming into titans just like Eren.

With the spies outed, Reiner takes charge and holds down Marco to keep him in place. Bertholdt and Annie join in, but the group is visibly distraught. When the trio strip Marco of his maneuver gear, they leave the boy in the midst of battle to be eaten alive by titans. It is then Reiner realizes what he has done, leaving him to ask his traumatized friends why Marco is being eaten alive.

Of course, this reveal came as a shock to fans. Not only did Marco learn about the traitors long before Annie showed her true nature, but he was brutally murdered for it. Rather than snap Marco’s neck, the group decided it would be better for their friend to be eaten alive in the most merciless fashion, leaving audiences to despise Reiner more so than ever before.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

