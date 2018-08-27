‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Its Most Messed-Up Moment Yet

Attack on Titan has shown its share of messed-up moments, but few can top the one the anime dropped this weekend. So, if your stomach is easily turned, now would be a good time to cover your eyes.

After all, this weekend saw a brand-new episode of Attack on Titan go live. The terrifying episode was split into two parts as fans learned more about Eren’s history in one half before the other honed in on Paradis’ big coup.

As it turns out, the Survey Scouts have got a tight grip on the country, and Aurille is suffering for it big time.

Towards the episode’s end, fans caught up with the corrupt noble when Dhalis Zachary met up with the prisoner. The military has sequestered the noble from his former allies and are in the midst of torturing him for information about the Titans. However, the scouts don’t resort to regular-old violence.

No, they go full-on Human Centipede and decide to humiliate Aurille instead.

Attack on Titan Episode 43 Anime onlies: WTF JUST HAPPENED Manga readers: SHIT MACHINE!!! pic.twitter.com/9OzQ8PtxDt — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 27, 2018

As you can see above, the military is torturing the noble by force-feeding him his own feces. Aurille has been suspended in a chair upside-down, and he’s got a tube running over his naked body. Zachary tells the man he will be forced to eat his own excrement and paraded around the city weekly to show the public how far the corrupt nobility have fallen.

Of course, Aurille is horrified by the situation he’s in, but his concern comes out as rage. The noble results to insulting Zachary and the military before the officer leaves the noble to — well — do his business.

