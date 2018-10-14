‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Confirms Hiatus, Will Resume In 2019

Attack on Titan has held the fort with one of anime’s best seasons this year. The show’s long-awaited return got political once Paradis dipped into the ‘Uprising’ arc, but it seems the Titan-ridden country is ready to take a break.

After all, reports confirmed Attack on Titan is going on an extended hiatus, and it will be longer than fans had believed.

This weekend, Attack on Titan shared its latest episode, and it set up the anime’s new arc. With Paradis under a new regime, the Survey Scouts can bolster the long-awaited ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc. However, it seems that story will not reach fans until April 2019.

The official website for Attack on Titan has updated its contents, and a brand-new visual verifies the return date. Attack on Titan will put season three on hiatus starting now, and it will make a return in April 2019. So far, there is no exact return date associated with the comeback, but fans expect it to fall towards the start of the month.

For audiences, this reveal is an unwanted one, but it has been foreshadowed for awhile. Over in Japan, promotional materials and TV guides for Attack on Titan weren’t made public beyond its latest episode. Speculation over a hiatus began shortly after new synopses ran dry, and it looks like that chatter was spot on.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait until next spring to get a new dose of Attack on Titan. The anime is set to tackle one of its most important arcs yet, and this hiatus will ensure its fight sequences are top notch. The ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc follows the Survey Corps as they aim to retake the fallen territory from Titans, but the arrival of some familiar foes changes the landscape of Paradis for good.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.