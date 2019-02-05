‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Attack on Titan‘s gearing up for a big return for the second half of its third season, and after showing off the first trailer teasing an all-out battle with the Titans, more details from the upcoming batch of new episodes are steadily being revealed.

Announced on the series’ official Twitter account, Linked Horizon and cinema staff are returning to perform the opening and ending themes respectively for Season 3 Part 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although there’s currently no further information as to the title or nature of the new theme songs, Linked Horizon has been confirmed to return for the new opening theme. They are pretty popular among fans for provided the opening themes for the first two seasons of the series, and provided the ending theme for the first half of the third season. As for cinema staff, they performed the second opening theme of the first season and are now returning for the new ending theme.

Details for the second half of Season 3 have been steadily been revealed as Attack on Titan inches toward its premiere in April. Episode 50 of the series (the Season 3B premiere) has revealed its title, “The Town Where Everything Began.” This is also the title of Chapter 73 of the manga, and sees the Survey Corps make their first move to the Shiganshina District in an effort to retake Wall Maria. Fans can see this in the first trailer for Part 2 as well.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.