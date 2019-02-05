‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Teases All-Out Titan Battle

Attack on Titan will soon be returning for the second half of its third season, and to get fans properly hyped for its return this Spring the series has revealed the first trailer for Season 3B and it’s full of all-out Titan action.

The series’ third season ended on a pretty big cliffhanger as Eren and the Survey Corps prepared to head back to Shiganshina in order to retake Wall Maria, and the first trailer teases a huge battle with the Beast, Armor, and Colossal Titans.

When the first half of Season 3 came to an end, the final episode before the hiatus snuck in a secret teaser into the credits and revealed a pretty intense moment from the coming battle for Wall Maria. The final shot of the episode even revealed that Reiner and Bertholdt were there waiting for the military to come.

But the most interesting tease was the return of the Beast Titan, who’s out in full force in the trailer for Part 2. Not only is he accompanied by a group of other Titans, he’s back to tossing rocks at the attacking Survey Corps. Levi and the others are ready to counter all of this, but fans will be happy to see that the series will be back to human vs. Titan action after its short detour.

The first half of Season 3 saw a more politically tinged series as the Survey Corps ended up being a part of a major military coup in the kingdom, and this lead to more conflicts with other humans. It was a departure from the series’ main draw, so while fans enjoyed it they will definitely be waiting to see big action sequences again.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.