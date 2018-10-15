‘Attack on Titan’ Teases A Big Titan Serum Secret

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to keep a secret safe. The anime is well into its third season, and a slew of its biggest secrets have yet to break loose. Now, a big one regarding the Titan Shifters is peeking its head around, and fans are ready to put on their tin-foil hats.

Recently, Attack on Titan went live with its latest episode, and “Night of the Battle to Retake the Wall” began with a dark scene. In the wake of Kenny Ackerman’s death, Levi finds himself with a gift the military is rather conflicted about.

As fans will remember, Kenny gifted his nephew with one of the syringes Rod Reiss used back in the Crystal Cave. At first, the corrupt ruler wanted his daughter Historia to inject herself with its contents, saying it would turn her into a Titan. In the end, he was the one who partially ingested the serum, and Attack on Titan is tapping into the gnarly concoction at last.

The anime’s new episode begins with Dot Pyxis and Erwin Smith meeting with Dhalis Zachary over the unknown substance. The trio confer with Levi and Hange Zoe about what the syringe contains, but the latter has bad news. She says she feels confident the liquid is some sort of bodily fluid, but no one can test it. When the liquid is exposed to air, it evaporates and leaves Hange without any samples to study. As such, the Survey Corps lead believes the likely weaponized fluid was made using rather advanced technology, and Pyxis makes the decision to leave Levi in charge of the serum for now.

While the group knows the serum is capable of turning people into Titans, no one is sure how the substance works. Eren’s memories did confirm he was originally turned into a mindless Titan with such a syringe, and the same happened to Rod. Now, the Paradis military wants to figure out how this tool works, but that discovery may come at an unexpected cost.

