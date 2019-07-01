Watch: Attack on Titan Season 3 End Credits Teaser Previews Final Season

Attack on Titan has put its latest season at an end. After a long wait, season three went live late last year and went on well into 2019 as a victory lap. The highly praised season came to a close this past weekend thanks to a sobering finale, but that is not all.

Before season three came to a total finish, its end credits had to go live, and it was there an add-on reel was shown which teased season four.

As you can see below, the video was added to the end credits of season three’s final episode. The clip in question is found to the top-left side, and it intermingles some generic scenery shots with others which come straight from the manga.

⚠ BREAKING NEWS ⚠ Hidden teaser within the credits + #AttackOnTitan The Final Season scheduled for Fall 2020 🔥🔥🔥#ThankYouWITStudio pic.twitter.com/dtcJrbVzRF — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 30, 2019

Clearly, anime-only fans are taking a moment to interpret the scenes as best they can. The quick shots are shown one after the other, giving them little time to process each startling scene. In some clips, fans are shown a scene of total chaos as an attack seems to go down in a populated village. Other clips show gratuitous bloodshed as characters like Armin and others make brief cameos.

Of course, readers of the Attack on Titan manga will know what is going on. After all, the manga is much farther ahead of the anime currently, and it has delved deep into its final arc. Season three dug into the world outside of Paradis as leads like Eren Jaeger leaned the truth about their past. Now, it is time for the nation to confront its Marleyean foes on equal footing, and this reel alludes to some of that conflict’s pivotal incoming moments.

So, what did you make of this special add-on reel…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.