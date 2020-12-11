Attack On Titan Reveals Title of Season Four, Episode Three

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime is set to examine the Survey Corps bringing the war directly to the nation of Marley, the country that has been tormenting them for years with a steady stream of bloodthirsty Titans, and it seems as if the title for an upcoming episode of the series has been revealed! With the premiere episode focusing on the Eldians who are sacrificing their lives in service of the country that has been the home of Reiner the Armored Titan, Bertholdt the Colossal Titan, and Zeke the Beast Titan!

With Marley defeating their new to the audience opponents in the premiere episode of Season Four, it's clear that despite the power that they have amassed with the likes of the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, Cart Titan, and Jaw Titan, the country is not in the place of power that they'd like to be. With Marley's enemies developing new-found technology to help battle the Titans, their desire for an ace up their sleeve in the form of the Founding Titan has them needing the power residing within Eren Jaeger more than ever. The time that has passed between the conclusion of the third season and the start of the fourth has been four years, showing that much has changed since the latest episode landed!

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared the episode title for Season Four, Episode Three, "The Door of Hope", which will continue telling the story of the new soldiers introduced as a part of Marley's army, while also perhaps giving us some more clues as to the current status of the Survey Corps:

#AttackOnTitan The Final Season episode 3 is called "The Door of Hope" 👀 pic.twitter.com/TZYCf0OcZg — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 9, 2020

With the Survey Corps not appearing in the opening episode of Season Four, fans are left wondering what their current status is, though a brief cameo by an older Jean leads many to believe that they have made their way to Marley and are currently planning their attack against the country that has beguiled them for such a long time. Though the manga has yet to conclude, it is clear that the final battle between Marley and the Eldians is currently taking place within its pages!

