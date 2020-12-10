Attack On Titan Season 4 Reveals Why Marley Needs the Founding Titan

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime has arrived, and while the main protagonists from the Survey Corps in Armin, Mikasa, Eren, and their comrades have yet to appear, it does break down why the nation of Marley is desperately searching for the power of the Founding Titan. With Marley unleashing their Eldian soldiers upon a civilization that they have been at war with for some time, the combined forces of the Titans can win the day for Marley, but just barely, showing how the nation is looking to add some more ammunition to their weaponry!

With the beginning of this new season, we got a first-hand look into how Marley uses some of their bigger Titans such as the Armored Titan, Cart Titan, Jaw Titan, and Beast Titan to take down their rivals. With Zeke Jaeger using his fellow Eldians as "suicide bombers" to help win this insane battle, Marley found themselves in quite the sticky situation here despite their overall power. With Marley's enemies clearly creating technology to combat the Titan threats, shown here in the form of armored trains that can deliver some serious blows to the Armored and Beast Titans!

(Photo: Wit Studio)

What's so surprising about this premiere episode is just how close to defeat Marley comes, and it's clear that their need for the power of the Founding Titan is in response to the ever-expanding technological warfare capabilities of their enemies. For those who might forget, the power of the Founding Titan currently resides within Eren Jaeger, alongside the abilities of the Attack Titan, thanks in part to eating his own father and those powers transferring from father to son. Though Jaeger cannot seemingly unleash the full powers of the Founding Titan thanks in part to not being a part of the Reiss royal bloodline, it's clear that Marley thinks they can make far better use of these powers, as they are striving to add them to their ever-expanding roster of Titans.

Fans of the manga know that the Founding Titan's abilities will have a big role to play in the remainder of the fourth season of Attack On Titan, and viewers of the anime definitely better buckle up for the revelations that are coming their way when it comes to the war between Marley and Eldia!

