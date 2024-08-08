One Piece Voice Actor Teases Ace’s Role in Netflix’s Hit Adaptation

One Piece is living its best life these days, and fans are eating really well thanks to its success. As its anime its hitting new animation highs, the One Piece manga has fans pressed with its epic final saga. Between new games and its live-action adaptation, One Piece is busier than ever. And thanks to actor Toshio Furukawa, fans have learned Portgas D. Ace is prepped for a big comeback.

The update comes from Otakuthon as the convention brought Furukawa as a special guest. It was there guests listened to the One Piece voice actor as he spoke about his heralded career in the business. From Piccolo (Dragon Ball) to Shin (First of the North Star), Furukawa has done it all including the voice of Ace. And when speaking about the pirate, Furukawa suggested the character will appear in season of Netflix’s One Piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by convention attendees, Furukawa told guests at Otakuthon that he really hopes to revisit the role of Ace in the future. For instance, he’d love to check in on the pirate in the One Piece anime remake by Wit Studio. However, at the very least, he will do the voice acting for Ace in season two of Netflix’s One Piece. Beyond that, Furukawa said his future with Ace is uncertain, but he loves the character because of his strong personality.

Now of course, One Piece fans are geeking over Furukawa’s confession. No word has been given on whether Ace will appear in Netflix’s One Piece, after all. That is, until now. There is always a chance the Japanese voice actor misspoke, but Furukawa is a veteran in the industry. We hope the slip was legit as Netflix’s One Piece has big expectations to meet with season two.

We already know the live-action series has started production, and the main stars are back in Cape Town, South Africa. Season two of Netflix’s One Piece is set to bring a slew of arcs to life such as Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, and more. If the pacing is done right, One Piece might be able to fit the Arabasta arc into season two, and that means Ace would need to make his debut. After all, Luffy reunites with his older brother before his beef with Crocodile pops off in earnest. And if that is the case, then Furukawa will hopefully return to dub the live-action series when called.

If you have not checked out Netflix’s One Piece, the live-action adaptation is now streaming its first season. You can also find the hit anime streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this One Piece teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!