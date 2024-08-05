Attack on Titan Creator Revisits Series for Special Maneskin Collab

Attack on Titan may be over, but its legacy is thriving. Back in 2021, the world bid farewell to the hit manga as creator Hajime Isayama ended Eren’s story.During its run, the series amassed an army of fans, and some of them are quite famous. This list includes the members of Måneskin, and now Isayama is going viral as he’s gifted the Italian rock band a special gift.

As you can see below, the creator of Attack on Titan decided to revisit the manga for a tribute to Måneskin. Isayama drew the band members as part of the Attack on Titan Universe, so this gift is one of a kind. Plus, the band’s lead singer Damiano David did an interview with Kodansha where he talked about his love of Attack on Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love it. Everything single detail, this is going to be one of my main wall pieces. So once again, thank you. I really, really appreciate it,” David said about the gift, thanking Isayama for the sketch. Continuing, the rock star explained how he got into Attack on Titan before breaking down his favorite part of the series.

“I think that funnily enough that Attack on Titan was my first-ever anime. I was just scrolling on Netflix and thought I should just try an anime. I saw this one that was very high rated, and I got to immediately understand why. It’s the one that got me into the anime world,” he shared.

“The thing that made me fall in love with the show was the crazy attention to detail. The plot developed in surprising ways, it never failed to surprise you. The aesthetic itself is very raw and very easy to empathize with the characters.”

As for David’s favorite characters, it seems the Måneskin singer is a big fan of Captain Levi. He also shared his love for Mikasa, but as a whole, the main characters of Attack on Titan sit well with David. Isayama did one hell of a job in crafting his main cast, after all. Fans like David had little trouble falling for the crew, and that is what made Attack on Titan such a gripping tale.

Over in Japan, Måneskin is preparing for its first local show as part of the Summer Sonic festival. As for Isayama, the artist is enjoying a well-earned break in the wake of Attack on Titan. If you want to know more about his work, you can find the manga in full on Kodansha’s K MANGA app. So for more info, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

“In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what’s left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.”

What do you think about this Attack on Titan tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!