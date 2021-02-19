Attack On Titan Reveals Why Armin Was A Better Choice To Save Than Erwin

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season is in full swing and with only six more episodes before this latest journey of the Survey Corps comes to a close, it seems that the manga is looking to wrap the final battle of Armin and his friends, with the latest installment proving why saving Arlert was ultimately the right choice over Erwin. Though Captain Smith was clearly believed by many to be the right one to save when it came to the final episodes of season three, it's clear that Armin as the Colossal Titan was ultimately the right way to go to save the world.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 137, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the rest of season four.

The latest entry into Attack On Titan's manga saw Armin have a heart-to-heart with Zeke Jaeger, breaking down his views on peace and how the most mundane activities could be seen as "true freedom" at the end of the day. From throwing a baseball to running up a hill, Arlert was able to break through to Zeke, and in doing so, breakthrough to all the previous Nine Titans on the Eldian "spiritual plane", turning the tide against Eren and the power of the Founding Titan coursing through his veins. While it isn't certain that Erwin wouldn't have been able to breakthrough to Zeke in a similar fashion, who is to say he would have ultimately been successful.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

Erwin definitely might not have had as many peaceful moments in his life as Armin, having sacrificed a lot in order to save his fellow soldiers in the Survey Corps time and time again. Though Erwin as the Colossal Titan might have been even more powerful, it came down to Armin's "outside the box" style that ultimately was able to save the world and take down Eren in his new insane form.

While there will always be a debate about whether Erwin should have been the one saved at the tail end of the third season of Attack On Titan, readers can't deny that Armin's strategy in this latest chapter was a success and ultimately might not have worked for someone like Erwin.

Do you think this latest chapter justifies Armin being saved over Erwin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.