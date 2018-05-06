‘Attack On Titan’ Arrests One Shocking Soldier

If you thought you knew the good guys from the bad in Attack on Titan, it may be time to rethink that first assessment. The series has been varying it take on long-sung heroes, and fans are starting to realize its leads are more morally grey than they thought. Still, no one expected for one of its main characters to be put under arrest by their own comrades.

So, just you so know, there are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below. You have been warned! Proceed with caution if you have not read chapter 105 yet!

At long last, Kodansha Comics shared the latest chapter of Attack on Titan last week, and the update kicked off with a shocking encounter. With Marley in shambles after a Survey Corps ambush, the Paradis soldiers are retreating in the wake of bloodshed. They may have won the skirmish, but Eren Jaeger’s reckless actions cost precious lives needlessly. And, for that, Captain Levi puts the hero under arrest.

Chapter 105 begins with Eren and Mikasa entering the airship that Paradis is using to evacuate its soldiers. They encounter Armin first before Levi arrives and tells Eren he looks horrendous. In fact, he uses some colorful language to explain how bad Eren looks, but that isn’t the worst of it.

No, that would be when Levi kicks Eren cross the face and puts him under arrest.

“As always Eren, you’re still the best to kick around,” the captain says. “You’re under arrest. We’ll speak afterwards.”

Eren claims he’s at peace with his decision to go rogue and fight the War Hammer Titan. It seems the Survey Corps were only interested in disrupting the Marley military and taking a willing Beast Titan hostage. There was no need for Eren to face the War Hammer Titan, but he chose to provoke the beast into appearing just so he could consume its power. And, by the end of Attack on Titan‘s new chapter, Eren learns the price of his action. His arrest is nothing in comparison to the death of Sasha Blouse, and the Survey Corps is all too happy to blame her passing on Eren.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

