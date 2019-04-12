‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals New Universal Studios Attraction

Attack on Titan will be returning to screens in just a couple of weeks to round out the end of its third season, and the franchise is doing better than ever as more eyes are drawn to its big Titan action. The series has spawned an anime, video games, live-action films (with a Western take on the way), and soon the franchise will be getting a huge new attraction at Universal Studios Japan.

Universal Studios Japan recently revealed more of their attractions as part of their “Cool Japan” initiative, and shared more details for their 3D live-theater event for Attack on Titan.

Universal Studios Japan presents a new 3D dimension live theater show of “#AttackOnTitan THE REAL” for a limited time! 🔥🔥🔥 ~ From May 31st to August 25th, 2019 ~ pic.twitter.com/bkuOdzVRxs — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) April 10, 2019

Dubbed “Attack on Titan THE REAL,” this special 3D theater experience will be running for a limited time from May 31st to August 25 in Universal Studios Japan. It will feature original animation of a battle made specifically for the event as the Survey Corps fight to take back Wall Maria (which they will be doing once Season 3 returns). The event will also feature the Survey Corps flying around, and will even have some “realistic” statues of Erwin and Levi. You can check out the teaser poster for the event above.

As for the anime series, Season 3 Part 2 is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and it is one of the most anticipated anime of the Spring 2019 season. The title for its return episode has been previously revealed, and shares a name with a monumental in the original manga. Dubbed “The Town Where Everything Began,” the chapter sees and the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

