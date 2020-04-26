You Can Grab Attack on Titan, Black Clover's First Seasons for Free Right Now

Attack on Titan's final season will be upon us either sometime this year or the next given the current circumstances, so now there's no better time than ever to go back and check out how it all first began! The same can be said for Black Clover. While its anime has yet to take a break (though it's quickly heading towards one), the series is now more popular around the world than ever thanks to a series of strong arcs and episodes. So the anime will also be a great way to spend your quarantine time! Good thing there's now a new and completely free to do so.

Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1 and Black Clover Season 1 Part 1 are now available to download through the PlayStation Network Store. There's no direct link much like the also free My Hero Academia Season 1, but a quick search for either anime in the PSN store will reveal the free episodes! This sale will be going on until May 8th, so act fast!

Attack on Titan (Season 1, Part 1) and Black Clover (Season 1, Part 1) are free on US PSN pic.twitter.com/1mMBwmtQU3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 26, 2020

Part 1 of Attack on Titan Season 1 includes the first 13 episodes of the series, which has some of the more intense reveals early into the anime. As for Black Clover Season 1 Part 1, this includes the first 10 episodes of the series that bring it right to when Asta and Yuno are getting ready for their respective Magic Knight journeys.

With the current quarantines meaning more time is spent at home, this also means there is more time to watch anime! So which anime series have you been catching up during these strange times? Is it either one of these? Will you be checking out Attack on Titan and Black Clover now that there's a new and free way to do so?

Which out of the two are you most enjoying right now? Have you been avoiding either one of the series? If so, which and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

