Attack On Titan Bodypaint Cosplay Unleashes The Female Titan

Since the conclusion of the first season, fans have been waiting for the return of Annie Leonhart, the Female Titan, with one fan going so far as to recreate the disturbing Titan using body paint to create a Cosplay for the Attack On Titan behemoth that has been one of the most memorable to appear in the dark fantasy tale! With Annie encasing herself in a protective shell to avoid the questions and potential torture from the Survey Corps, fans of the anime are waiting to see how the Female Titan will re-emerge in the final battle between the Eldians and Marley!

When Eren Jaeger changed into a Titan in the first season of the anime for Attack On Titan, the "Children of Ymir" came to the conclusion that humans could in fact be Titans themselves, with them eventually deciphering that Annie was a traitor in their midst. Though Eren and his friends were ultimately unsuccessful in capturing Annie in a well-placed trap, the Attack Titan managed to take her down before she could flee the city, unfortunately causing a lot of collateral damage in the process. Annie has remained inside the prison of her own making for years now and it will be interesting to see how her role in the anime plays out.

Instagram Cosplayer Be Alien Queen shared this insanely impressive Cosplay that brings Annie in her Female Titan form into the real world, painting a picture of one of the creepiest looking Titans among the powerful subset of behemoths known as the "Nine":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea? (@bealienqueen)

The final season of Attack On Titan's anime hasn't had any hints at the return of Annie currently, as Eren Jaeger begins the assault on the nation known as Marley. Though the first episodes of season four focused primarily on the Eldian soldiers who are attempting to inherit the powers of the Nine, it definitely seems as if the arrival of the Survey Corps in full is about to begin, with Eren unleashing the power of the Attack Titan in the final moments of the latest episode.

