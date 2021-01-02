Attack On Titan Cosplay Brings Back The Female Titan

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan is about to bring back the Survey Corps in a big way after spending several episodes following a crop of new soldiers in the employ of the nation of Marley, but fans are left wondering if we'll see the return of the wielder of the power of the Female Titan with one cosplayer giving their own interpretation of Annie! With the new season being animated by Studio MAPPA, the final story of the Survey Corps is unraveling before our eyes and we have to wonder if we'll see Annie crack out of her prison to join the party.

Annie's identity of the Female Titan blew away the minds of her friends Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with the Survey Corps realizing that they would have to fight against their friend to stop the onslaught of this new enemy. Following the big reveal of Annie's true allegiances, we would eventually see Reiner and Bertholdt reveal themselves as the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan respectively, as these "warriors" were working to fight against their former friends as they believed them to be devils. With the fourth season diving into the past of these three Titans of Marley, Annie's return might not be set in stone in the anime, but we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see her make her grand arrival!

Instagram Cosplayer Kappy Cosplay shared this absolutely stunning cosplay for the Female Titan, giving us a life-like take on one of the most powerful members of the Nine who acted as one of the major threats of Attack On Titan's first season:

The previous episode of Attack On Titan's anime ended with Reiner encountering a disguised Eren Jaeger, hinting that the long-awaited fireworks of the Survey Corps' return are about to begin. Though the series had to delay the next installment for one week as a result of the New Year, the next episode will be well worth the wait as manga fans know. Attack On Titan will certainly be missed in both its anime and manga formats when the story of the Survey Corps wraps, but it's clear that Hajime Isayama's epic tale is leaving everything on the table!

