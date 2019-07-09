Attack On Titan Chapter 119 Is Now Available

Attack on Titan is nearing its end thanks to its final arc, and it feels as if the series is closer to its close than ever before. With so much bloodshed going on, it is hard to keep track of who is who in the final fight between Marley and Paradis. Now, a brand-new chapter of the finale has come to light, and Attack on Titan did not hold back.

If you are looking forward to Attack on Titan, then you should know its latest chapter has gone live. Thanks to Crunchyroll, you can read the English-translated edition of chapter 119 by signing into your Premium account or getting a free trial.

For fans needed a quick refresher on the story so far, Attack on Titan has kicked off its final war for humanity. Paradis and Marley are going to war after Zeke helped host a coup over Paradis with Eren’s help. The pair are hoping to eradicate the Eldian race completely by forced sterilization, but the pair must first get the world off their backs. To do this, the rebel faction led by Eren is leading war against Marley, and the battle is coming to a head.

Now, chapter 119 will continue the story set forth between Zeke and Eren. With the Beast Titan down with a critical injury, the fate of the coup rests on Eren’s shoulders, but there are plenty who would see his horrifying goal squashed. Not even Eren’s former allies want to see his dream come true, so you can only imagine how much Marley wants to stop Eren and Zeke from reaching their goal.

So, are you call caught up on this recent release of Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.