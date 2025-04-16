Fire Force Season 3 Drops First Look at Episode 3

Fire Force is now working its way through the third and final season of the anime overall, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with the preview images for Episode 3. Fire Force returned this month as one of the many big franchises airing during the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and that means that fans are finally seeing what’s next for Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8. As it turns out, they are now going to be enemies of the Empire as they are preparing for a major rebellious assault for the next wave of episodes.

Now as Fire Force prepares for Season 3 to get even hotter with the coming episodes, that’s the case with the first look at Episode 3 as well. It’s teased by these preview images that Shinra has already made it to where Leonard Burns is, and it seems like we’ll be seeing the first major fight to save Captain Obi as things start to really get started. You can check out the preview images for Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3 below as shared by the anime’s official social media.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3 is titled “Incarnation of Fire” and will be premiering on Friday, April 18th in Japan. The episode will be exclusively available for streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres for fans outside of Japan, and the website for the series teases the episode as such, “Shinra and Joker break into the Fuchu Prison where Obi is being held. In front of them appears Burns, a traitor dressed in white robes… Meanwhile, Hinawa and his friends, who have entered the prison late, are confronted by Gold the Butcher. The eighth deadly battle to get Obi back begins now.”

As teased by the synopsis and the end of the second episode, Shinra and Joker have started their way to Fuchu first to start their attempt to save Captain Obi. It’s left the other members of Company 8 to travel through the Nether to get there, but it’s made clear by this first look at the coming episode that both sides are going to be dealing with some major enemies when they arrive. It’s time for the final arc of the series to kick into high gear, and spark their rebellion from this point on.

How to Catch Up With Fire Force

Now that Fire Force has officially kicked off the final season of its anime run, it’s the best time to catch up with the series. You can find the first two seasons of the anime now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. It’s been a while since that second season aired too, so you might even want to rewatch to get a refresher on everything that’s happened so far. But as Fire Force continues to heat up towards this grand finale, it’s far from the end of the anime either as there are big plans for this final season.

The first half of Fire Force‘s final season is now airing its new episodes through the Spring, but then it will be returning for the second and final half of the season in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. As teased by everything we have seen so far, and the end of Atsushi Ohkubo’s original manga series, Fire Force has some big plans to show off some huge events before it all can eventually come to its end.