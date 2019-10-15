Attack On Titan Reveals Horrifying Way Titans Reproduced

As Attack On Titan careens toward its finale, in both the manga and the anime, more and more secrets about the world that harbors the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldians are being revealed. One of the biggest is the story of the first Titan, Ymir, and how she managed to pass along her powerful abilities to her children. Since this popular anime series manages to thrive when it comes to its sense of nihilism and despair, Ymir’s back story is no different, creating a horrifying method for the power of the Titan to be shared among her bloodline. With this terrifying revelation shown just in time for Halloween, it should be interesting to see if it transfers to the anime as is.

In the 122nd chapter of Attack On Titan, we are given the background of the poor young character that is Ymir. The first ever “Titan”, Ymir is a slave that is trapped in a cycle of harsh punishments and constant death. When she is framed for letting a pig escape, the current ruler of the land “frees her”, meaning that she will be hunted and put to death. As she ran from the hunters and their hounds, Ymir discovers the power of the Titans and becomes the first of a long line.

As she assists the Eldian people, she is made the wife of the current Eldian king, who decides to give her power to their progeny in perhaps the most horrifying way possible. Cutting Ymir apart and serving her up to her own children, her power is given to the next generation as they greedily eat her severed body parts. It’s a grotesque, blood curdling display but it works perfectly for the stark world that has been created in Attack On Titan.

Of course, this is all revealed as Eren and his brother Zeke have been travelling into the past, with the former attempting to use Ymir’s power to end the world as it is. The series continues to explore this world of greys, proving that even heroes can stumble along the way.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.