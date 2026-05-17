One of The Darkest Jump Series Is Ending This Month

Launched in 1979, Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine is one of the oldest publications for Seinen manga. Thanks to classics such as Kingdom and Bungo, the magazine has long since established its foothold in the industry. While the magazine isn’t as well-known as Weekly Shonen Jump since the Shonen demographic is globally popular, it has introduced some incredible stories over the years. Series in Young Jump are usually dark and carry heavy tones that fit the Seinen demographic. However, just like any magazine from a major publication, the series from Young Jump often gets axed or ends ahead of its time if they don’t gather enough readers. There are countless manga for readers to choose from, which is why it’s often difficult for new series to stand out.

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While the publisher almost never officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s impossible to miss when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months after its debut. Written and illustrated by Naoki Oki, the underrated Punk Gun manga will be ending on May 20th, 2026, with Chapter 46. The information was shared by Anime News Network, which also reveals that the upcoming Volume 4 of the manga will be released on May 19th, 2026. The manga began serialization in November last year, and despite a promising story, it didn’t even manage to last one year in the magazine.

What Is Punk Gun About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is incredibly dark as it explores heavy and thought-provoking themes. It’s set in a brutal, poverty-stricken, post-apocalyptic world where orphans are forced to become assassins just so they can survive. The story begins with a fateful encounter between two kids, Aiboba and Keiichi. Aiboba, whose face is covered in bandages, was bullied by other children, and he kept questioning the reason for his existence. However, Keiichi, a headstrong boy, saves him, and they continue to stick around since then.

The first chapter also focuses on a brutal crime scene as the police try to find clues about the murderer who vanished after killing a woman. The manga primarily centers around a group of children who struggle to survive along with Keiichi. After finding Aiboba, Keiichi takes him to his home, where the other children throw a welcome party for him. However, it doesn’t take long for things to go downhill when the kids get entangled in a dangerous incident, forcing Aiboba to become a bounty hunter.

As the story continues, it explores their tenacity and resiliency to survive in a brutal world led by adults, as they refuse to back down regardless of the challenges ahead of them. While the volumes are only available in Japan for now, all chapters of the manga are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus. You can catch up with the final chapter on May 20th, 2026.

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