Attack on Titan Editor Comments on Manga's Final Chapter

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular manga series of all time, and it will not be much longer until it ends. In fact, the series is slated to put out its final chapter in less than a week, so fans are understandably freaking out about the finale. And now, the editor behind Attack on Titan has released a short comment on the final chapter following its completion.

Taking to Twitter, the editor posted a message on the official Attack on Titan page. It was there fans were told the final chapter has been finished entirely, and the editor thanked fans for their support over the past decade.

"On Eren's birthday, I received the final chapter of Attack on Titan. Everyone, please look forward to reading the chapter in the May issue of Bessatsu Magazine. Thank you for 11 years and 7 months of hard work Isayama-kun," the post reads.

As you can see, the final chapter was finished on Eren's birthday, so maybe the update will give him a gift. After all, fans still have a close bond with the character despite his recent turn. If you are caught up with the Attack on Titan manga, you will know that Eren in this last arc is very different from who he was once. In fact, his genocidal plans have turned Eren into a bonafide villain, but this finale could change that.

Sadly, the editor had to share another note with fans online. He reminded netizens to not share leaks regarding the chapter if they should come across any. The editor stressed Kodansha has "begun to take legal actions against several accounts & individuals. We'll take measures against illegal uploads of images & texts regardless of country." Now, let's do the editor a favor and follow his directions to make this Attack on Titan chapter something truly special.

Can you believe Attack on Titan will be over next week? What's your favorite part about the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll