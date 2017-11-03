‘Attack On Titan’ Gets Official Survey Corps Fashion Line

It’s one thing to be a fan of Attack on Titan and actually attack those titans. Guys like Eren and Mikasa have earned fans all over the world for slaying titans in style, and one retailer is about to give fans the same opportunity.

That is, with the style part and not so much with the slaying.

Over in Japan, the trendy retailer SuperGroupies has started pre-orders for its official Survey Corps fashion line. The limited series has a whole host of scarves, hats, shoes, bag, and accessories to choose from. The line is themed after four of Attack on Titan‘s character, so you will be able to choose whether you want to channel your inner Levi or Erwin.

You can check out the line’s cozy pieces in the photo gallery below. Each item comes embossed with the Survey Corps insignia, and the pieces are all nicely wrapped. The bags are spacious enough to be used for work or school, and the shoes are tough enough to take out titans in if you find yourself in a bind.

If you want to mix and match the pieces, then you can do as you please. Each character is themed by color, so Erwin’s collection uses lighter colors and Mikasa’s comes complete with her iconic red scarf.

The fashion collection is up for pre-order right now, and you can find out how to buy the pieces for yourself here. The pieces cost between 14,800 and 5,600 yen. Different items will get shipped at different rates, so make sure you pay attention if you were hoping to nab any of these in time for the holidays.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, then you should know the popular anime is renowned for its intense action and gritty story lines. The anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans.

These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.