Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic

Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.

Sasha might have appeared as an airhead, looking to gorge herself on any type of meat or vegetable she could find when she wasn't confronting the Titans in combat, but her skills as a hunter and soldier were apparent throughout the first three seasons of the anime adaptation. While Sasha was able to help in successfully retrieving Eren from the nation of Marley, her death was assured the moment that Gabi hopped aboard their airship. Should Sasha have survived, fans have to wonder if her presence might have changed the future and made it so that Eren Jaeger didn't feel the need to use the power of the Founding Titan against the world.

Instagram Cosplayer Miikhy Deafening shared this unique take on Sasha long before she had died in Season Four and was hunting both animals and Titans alike without her three-dimensional maneuver gear, but rather, with a simple bow and arrow which could prove quite effective:

A specific release date hasn't been revealed when it comes to the beginning of Attack on Titan's final episodes, and while Sasha won't be jumping back from the grave, expect some familiar characters to make some big returns as the new Scout Regiment will come face-to-face with Eren Jaeger in his new terrifying form. With the dark anime franchise having no problems with mixing things up, the final episodes will be anything but predictable as the fate of the Survey Corps' world hangs in the balance.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan's anime take its final bow next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.