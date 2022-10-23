Attack on Titan Unites Eren's Family in Haunting New Art

Attack on Titan is one of the anime fandom's most popular titles, and its reach knows no bounds. The thrilling and often gory series has amassed fans across the globe, after all. While the manga may be done, Attack on Titan season four will run out its final few episodes next year. And now, one artist is hyping the anime finale with a haunting look at Eren's family.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of perok (@grasiras) on Twitter. They decided to dive into Eren's immediate family, and of course, things got rather complicated. Eren's family tree has a lot to it, and this stark painting lays it all bare.

A Look at the Jaeger Clan

In this gorgeous fan-art fans can see Eren to the bottom right, and he looks anything but content. The young boy has tears rolling down his face, and we have his dad to thank. After all, Grisha Jeager was a piece of work, and the man gave Eren the Titan Serum that gave him the ability to shift years ago. As for the portrait beside Grisha, well – it belongs to Carla even if the woman cannot be seen. That is because Eren's mom was eaten by an unusual titan long ago, so all that is left is a blood stain.

Of course, manga readers know exactly who ate Carla. Eren's mom was devoured by the titan born from Dina Fritz. She was turned after being outed as a Restorationist in Marley, and it was her son Zeke who ratted out the secret. Eren's half-brother was manipulated on all sides and eventually rebelled against his father Grisha as a child. But while the man survived, the same could not be said for his first wife.

All of these family secrets are laid out in Attack on Titan, and it only scratches the surface of Eren's trauma. If you need to catch up on it all, you can find the show's first three seasons streaming in full on Crunchyroll. Early next year, season four will continue its final few episodes.

Are you caught up on all the anime's family drama? How hyped are you for Attack on Titan to return next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.