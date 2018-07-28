‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Addresses Season 3’s Quicker Pace

Season 3 of Attack on Titan started with a bang, and the series’ creator says that the break-neck pace won’t stop any time soon.

Attack on Titan was created by Hajime Isayama, who continues to write and illustrate the manga. After the anime’s explosive season 3 premiere, Isayama published a blog post explaining why it may appear to fans that the show’s plot is moving at a faster pace than they expected.

The simple answer is that Isayama is not a big fan of his own work between volumes 13 and 16 of the original manga, which the show is now adapting.

“Honestly, it’s like I was out of gas,” he wrote, according to a translation by Anime News Network. Isayama felt that the part of the story the anime is now tackling was too slow in its original form, so he worked with scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko and director Tetsuro Araki to speed it up.

“I requested that we reform it into a suitable scale for the role of the story,” he explained. He called this a more “idealized” version of the same epic tale.

Seko has worked with Isayama on his hit series many times before. In addition to writing the scripts for the anime’s previous seasons, he wrote the novel Attack on Titan: Lost Girls and the accompanying OVA. As for Araki, he is the chief director on the anime series.

Isayama thanked them, as well as the cast and the entire production staff for helping him liven up his story. The anime adaptation is a rare chance for a creator like Isayama to revise his own work in a way.

The result has been tremendous, as Attack on Titan season 3 exceeded all expectations. The series was finally able to unseat My Hero Academia from its throne at the top of the “popular” list on Crunchroll — a feat that was starting to seem impossible. It got a massive response from fans around the world on social media, as Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu are simulcasting the subtitled version.

The English dubbed version is on the way as well. It will reportedly air in the U.S. starting on Aug. 18 on Adult Swim, as part of the network’s Toonami block. Even in the first episode, it is clear how this season will expand the world and the perspective of Attack on Titan. Rather than closely following Eren, Arwin and Mikasa, the series is shifting to put Captain Levi and Historia at the forefront.