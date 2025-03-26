Attack on Titan Musical Returning to The US

When it comes to live-action anime adaptations, there have been quite a few in recent years. Netflix’s One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender opened the floodgates and there are various projects in the medium such as Gundam, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and more that are looking to hit the same heights. While live-action television series and feature-length films are adding their own spins on classic anime franchises, live-action stage plays are doing the same. Attack on Titan The Musical is one of the most unlikely projects in this roster and the jaunty performance has announced that it will return to New York City this summer.

The Attack on Titan Musical will be a part of New York City’s Japan Day festivity taking place on Friday, May 9th. Here’s how the upcoming event describes the return of the live-action Scout Regiment and the other events taking place, “Japan Day Inc,’s new event, Japan Night Reception & Concert, a new event this year, will take place the night before the Japan Parade on Friday, May 9 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The creation of Japan Night allows more artists, creatives, performers, organizations, and companies to showcase their expressions of modern and traditional Japanese culture. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30pm followed by the concert at 7:00pm.

The Concert will open with a performance from the cast of the musical adaptation of the popular manga, ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical. MIYABI Koto Shamisen Ensemble, led by a renowned Japanese koto player, Masayo Ishigure, will perform with this traditional instrument. There will also be a visual presentation of traditional Japanese crafts presented by the title sponsor of the event, ASP Group. The event will close with a live performance by Sayaka Yamamoto, singer-songwriter and former captain of the popular group NMB48.”

Attack on Titan’s Live-Action Adaptation

The upcoming return of the live-action musical won’t be a total recreation of past performances, but rather, the cast will return to perform one of the tunes from the original performances. When it comes to which cast members will be making a comeback, the Attack on Titan Musical at the Japan Parade & Street Fair will Takuro Ohno (Erwin Smith), Ryo Matsuda (Levi), Riona Tatemichi (Hange Zoë), and Hiroaki Shimoo, Ryūma Hashido, Yukiko Matsumoto, and Takahiko Kato.

Of course, long-time Attack on Titan fans know that this musical is far from the only time that the Scout Regiment has been a part of the live-action world. In 2015, Japan released the first of two live-action films that followed Hajime Isayama’s original story while throwing in some wild curveballs into the mix. In the past, Warner Bros hinted that they would create a new live-action film with director Andy Muschietti, though the project hasn’t gained any groundswell for years.

