‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals [SPOILER’S] Last Words

Attack on Titan is no stranger to angst. The series is well-known for killing characters at the drop of a hat, and a slew of fan-favorites went out without any warning. Not long ago, the series pulled that card once more, but it did let readers know what its latest victim’s final words were.

So, if you are ready to be heartbroken, then you can read on below. There are massive spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 105 below!

If you have caught up with the series’ manga, then you know Attack on Titan parted with a big character recently. Fans read on as Sasha Blouse was shot point-blank by a shotgun after Gabi Braun snuck onto the airship Paradis was using to flee Marley. The wound was too traumatic to heal, leaving Sasha to die surrounded by friends like Connie and Jean.

By the chapter’s end, Connie is the one who confirms Sasha has passed away, but he also comes with a message. The distraught soldier tells his friends Sasha’s last word was “meat” — and there is more to read behind that final parting then you may realize.

Of course, fans of Attack on Titan will know all about Sasha and her love of meat. The heroine became a popular one back in season one when Sasha was seen smuggling potatoes to eat during boot camp. Her affection nickname Potato Girl reflected her ravenous appetite, and it did not take long for fans to learn about Sasha’s thing for meat. It makes too much sense for her final word to be about food, but her love of meat is also connected to her desire for freedom.

Having grown up in Paradis, meat was a limited thing for everyone, and Sasha coveted it like treasure. Humanity’s walled haven did not give the people enough room to raise cattle freely to eat, and Sasha dreamed of a day when meat would be easy to come by. For that to happen, Paradis would have to break down its wall and reclaim its lost lands from the Titans which Marley is responsible for. Yes, meat may be delicious, but it also signifies an important wish for freedom that Sasha held until the day she died. So, the Survey Corps better name a cattle farm after the girl should Paradis ever reclaim its land.

