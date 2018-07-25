‘Attack on Titan’ Gets A Special ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Makeover

As hype for Attack on Titan season 3 amps up, one fan decided to re-envision Mikasa as a character in Dragon Ball Z.

The illustration shows Mikasa in her full military garb, minus her omni-directional gear. Both fists are clenched as she stares forward with a stern, penetrating expression. She has the same jet black hair cut in a short bob that she wears in the series, though the artist has made it angular and shiny, like that of a Dragon Ball character.

Many commenters pointed out that, in this art style, Mikasa closely resembled Android 18 or even Android 17.

“Looks like Android 18 with black hair,” read one of the replies.

“I used 18 as reference for 2 things,” the artist, user smallmight2018 wrote. “1 she is cute and 2 her face is the most Asian looking in DBZ.”

“Perfect. Now make Eren bald and give him six dots on his head! Wink wink,” someone joked.

Attack on Titan is back on everyone’s minds this week after an explosive season 3 premiere. Those that haven’t read the manga have been waiting for well over a year with a whole handful of cliffhangers, and the new episode did little to explain them. Instead, it introduced more mysteries and signalled even more plot threads heading in different directions.

At this stage in the story, the focus is shifting more and more away from Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. The trio is still on the front lines of this confusing war, but more screen time than ever is going to secondary characters.

Particularly, the episode focused heavily on the Scout Regiment’s Captain Levi, a character that will become a protagonist in his own right as time goes on. This has already caused fans to affectionately nickname the season Attack on Levi.

The long-awaited comeback hit so hard that it finally knocked My Hero Academia from the top of the “popular” page on Crunchyroll — a feat that was starting to seem impossible. Anime fans had a whole lot of feelings about this development, ranging from amused to heartbroken to “salty.” The superhero school series was starting to seem unbeatable, but Attack on Titan fans have been lying in wait for a long time, like sleeper cells.

So far, season 3 is only available with Japanese audio and English subtitles. It is simulcasting on Hulu, Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. However, fans won’t have to wait long for the dubbed version, which is reportedly coming next month, and will air during Adult Swim’s Toonami block.