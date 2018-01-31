‘Attack on Titan’ Editor Gives Manga Update

After the huge developments in Chapter 100 and 101 of the Attack on Titan manga, as many new elements appeared along with a brutal string of character deaths, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the next chapter of the manga to arrive.

Luckily, the wait won’t be for much longer as Chapter 102 of the series is now complete.

Hajime Isayama’s editor took to Twitter to announce that final edits of Chapter 102 have been completed and will thus be released soon:

He says that even though he received Isayama’s draft for the chapter earlier than usual, it took him a while to complete the edits and provide feedback. This delay caused the chapter’s deadline to be pushed back, but this won’t change the chapter’s release date.

So fans waiting for the next chapter of the series, the wait is almost over as the next chapter is complete and the Editor invites fans to look forward to the next issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

The series has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc