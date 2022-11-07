Attack on Titan Releases New Finale Art Ahead of Return

Attack on Titan has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it won't be long before that all changes. When 2023 comes around, the anime will get a final hurrah on cable as season four plans to wrap the series. As you can imagine, fans have their eyes trained on the show ahead of its comeback, and many are curious how2 Eren's tragic tale will end. And now, some new art for season four has gone live well ahead of its finale.

As you can see below, the new poster pulls together a strange combination of soldiers. Our rebels are together as usual as Mikasa, Jean, Armin, Levi, and Hange stand decked out in gear. However, they are joined by Eren despite the group's recent riff. The star looks like he's ready to transform into a Titan at any moment, and his blank expression is rather worrisome.

New Attack on Titan illustration!



One week until the Special Event 2022 where new information about the Final Season will be shared. pic.twitter.com/TwAEhSwEec — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 7, 2022

What We Know About the Final Season

Of course, those who are caught up with Attack on Titan will know why Eren is so stony here. The character has fallen from grace in the most dramatic way. After kickstarting a massacre in Marley, Eren and his followers led a massive coup at home that is now leading to global genocide. It has come down to Eren's former allies to stop his mad plans, and their dark mission will begin and end on the screen next year.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Star Yuki Kaji Welcomes First Child | Attack on Titan Goes Viral With New Armored Titan Animation | Attack on Titan Promo Art Highlights the Anime's Hottest Soldiers

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, it would not be hard to brush up on its history. Seasons one through three are streaming in full on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The first two parts of season four are also streaming, and part three is expected to drop in early 2023.

Are you excited for Attack on Titan to return to television? What do you want to see from its last hurrah? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.