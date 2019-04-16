‘Attack on Titan’ To End Within Two Years

Attack on Titan has been a staple for manga fans for years, but it seems that will change before too long. After all, the series has entered its final arc, and creator Hajime Isayama let fans know when the manga will be coming to an end.

Recently, the artist did an interview with Yomiuri Shimbun. It was there the creator apparently said Attack on Titan will likely end within the next two years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No exact quote from Isayama is attributed to the news, but the paper went forward with the claim. The article claims Attack on Titan will “end in one or two years.”

For fans, this reveal is hard one to swallow, but they cannot say they are very surprised. Attack on Titan is well into its final arc, and its manga gets updated monthly. If the series ended within a year, that means 12 more chapters would be added to the canon at most. Two years would equal 24 chapters at most, and the number is more than hefty enough to cover the end of Attack on Titan. Now, fans will have to wait and see how much longer Eren Jaeger can lead the series forward, and it wouldn’t be a bad time to start bracing themselves for their inevitable goodbye.

Are you all caught up with this series…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!