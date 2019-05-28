Attack on Titan Confirms SPOILERS’ Defeat

Episode 54 of Attack On Titan is cathartic. After serious defeat after serious defeat, the scouts, acting as the last remnant of defiance by humanity against the Titans, threw everything into one last effort to defeat the Titans in front of them. Aside from simply a handful of the normal mindless Titans, Eren and company had to contend with the Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titans. With this latest episode, humanity strikes back and manages to hand out some serious defeats to the Titans.

First, as the Beast Titan hurls a number of stones at insane speeds to take out large portions of the scouts, he finds himself distracted, allowing Levi the opportunity to get in close and start dismantling him. Cutting apart both his arms and unleashing a flurry of strikes on his “nape”, Levi manages to rip out the Beast Titan’s human form from his larger figure and claims a decisive victory. Unfortunately for Levi, another of the more intelligent Titans manages to place the human BT into his mouth and escape post haste.

At the same time, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa are having trouble with the combined attacks of both Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan, and Reiner, the Armored Titan. With all seemingly lost, the few remaining scouts split into two with Armin and Eren alone to take on Bertholdt and the rest taking on Reiner. Luckily, Hange proves herself to have survived the initial blast caused by the Colossal Titan’s transformation and manages to assist in taking down Reiner with a well placed Thunder Stick, cracking open his jaw and allowing Mikasa to blast him out of his Titan form.

In a particularly bittersweet victory, Armin puts all of his faith into Eren and his Titan form, acting as a distraction to Bertholdt, currently stomping through town as the Colossal Titan. Clinging to him with his grapple gear, Armin is burned to death by the heat expelling from Bertholdt, giving Eren his one chance to slash at the Colossal Titan, having cleverly reverted back to human form. With the main three titans threatening them defeated, the remaining scouts now have to ponder what to do moving forward and what actions they can take to complete their mission of restoring the walls that were lost.

What did you think of this latest episode? Which defeat did you cheer for the most from the Titans?

