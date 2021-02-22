Attack on Titan Celebrates Episode 70 Release with Hilarious Gabi Sketch

✖

Attack on Titan celebrated the release of Episode 70 with a hilarious new sketch of Gabi. The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan has reached its final stretch of episodes that were a part of the initial episode order for the season. While the mysteries begin to pile up about how the anime could potentially bring the entire series to an end with very few episodes left in its run, each new episode only digs these mysteries in deeper as it seems like it's setting the stage for a final conflict we might not get to fully see.

Attack on Titan has released the eleventh episode of the final season, and it marks the 70th episode of the anime overall. To celebrate the release of such a big drop, animation director Michelle Sugimoto illustrated a hilarious new sketch that highlights a particularly biting moment for Gabi in the episode itself. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Gabi has been at the center of a fierce debate among fans of the series lately as she has made quite a splash in the final season. First introduced in the series as one of the young warriors fighting for the sake of Marley, she then took a dark turn when that young zealotry morphed into a murderous edge as she eventually became the one who kills the fan favorite Sasha Blouse.

Episode 70 of the series sees Gabi and Falco in a new light as they are finding out more about the world of Paradis and it's sparked all kinds of debate once more as fans wonder whether or not this child could truly be blamed for her actions in this long running war. But what do you think? How did you feel about Gabi after the newest episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!