Attack on Titan Fans Cannot Forget Yelena’s Infamous Season 4 Scene

At last, Attack on Titan is back on TV, and this means the anime is knocking at its finale. Season four is expected to close the hit series by the time spring arrives, so all eyes are on Eren to see how his journey ends. But thanks to the show’s new episodes, fans have shifted their stares to Yelena for all the worst reasons they cannot forget.

The whole thing went live this week when Yelena showed up in Attack on Titan‘s latest episode. The crazed Yeagerist was one of many trying to keep Eren safe during Marley’s new ambush. As his fight waged on, the group managed to convince Armin and Mikasa to help their estranged fan, but Yelena couldn’t let them go before scaring everyone.

At one point in the talk, Yelena stands behind Armin with a truly horrifying face that creator Hajime Isayama first penned. MAPPA one-upped the look on the screen with some animation, and Attack on Titan fans cannot wipe the imagine from their heads. In the course of a minute, Yelena has become the anime fandom’s hot new meme, and it is downright horrifying. So if you need to console yourself, well – you can find other traumatized reactions in the slides down below:

What do you think of Yelena’s part in the anime right now? Are you keeping up with Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

