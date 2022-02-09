Attack On Titan Episode 81 Promo Teases an All-New War

Attack On Titan is changing the power structure of the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, with Eren Jaeger claiming the power of the Founding Titan and transforming into the most terrifying being that the series has introduced to date. As the series races toward its conclusion, a new preview hints at the fact that the biggest battles of the series are right around the corner as the Rumbling moves across the world.

Eren’s new plan might involve wiping out the enemies of Eldia, but the Scout Regiment is far from backing their former friend, as they begin to realize that Jaeger is set to eradicate anyone that isn’t a descendant of Ymir. As seen in the preview for the next episode, it’s clear that Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and Jean are going to have to put on their thinking caps when they decide whose side they should be on for the final war of Attack On Titan. Even if the Scout Regiment does decide to turn against their friend, his newfound power might mean that victory is impossible for the Survey Corps.

Twitter Outlet AOT Wiki shared the preview for the eighty-first episode of Attack On Titan, which sees Colossal Titans on the march along with a number of “regular” Titans that are going to need to be cleaned up by the Scout Regiment in the face of Zeke transforming a number of Eldians into rampaging behemoths:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1490453502836948992

There are only a few episodes left in this fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, leaving many fans wondering if MAPPA will truly end the story in this second half or if the anime studio is planning on bringing things to a close in a potential movie. As was the case with the first half of season four and the announcement that a second half was on the way, MAPPA might reveal the news for the future of the franchise the same day as the finale.

What did you think of the latest shocking episode of Attack On Titan? Who do you think will come out victorious in the battle between Marley and Eldia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.