Attack on Titan Episode 81 Shares Official Synopsis

Attack on Titan is pushing ahead with season four, and its most recent release has put the show on the map. The second half of season four has shown what Eren is capable of… for better or worse. Last weekend, episode 80 took everyone by surprise when Eren revealed his new goal. And now, the synopsis for episode 81 is here and teasing what’s to come next.

The blurb was released not long ago courtesy of Attack on Titan‘s official website. It was there fans got to see the first still of episode 81, and its blurb can be read below. So beware, there are some spoilers below!

The staff and plot of episode 81 have been revealed 🔥



Script: Hiroshi Seko

Storyboard: Jun Shishido

Directors: Jun Shishido, Hidekazu Hara & Kiwan Igarashi

Chief Animation Director: Daisuke Shinnuma

Animation Directors: Michelle Sugimoto, Hideaki Matsuoka & Dae-yeol Park pic.twitter.com/ZQhOfBqdUb — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 9, 2022

“The earth rumbles and rumbles. A cloud of dust rises into the sky. A flock of titans is marching ahead. The island’s walls are gone now. No one will be able to stop Eren until he exterminates the life that exists outside in the world.”

As you can see, this blurb is gnarly, and it shows how horrifying the Rumbling is. Eren was able to initiate the whole thing after seeing Grisha’s memories and speaking to Ymir herself. The Founding Titan is now responding to Eren despite his non-royal lineage, and he is on a warpath. As he said in episode 80, Eren wants to annihilate all life outside of Paradis that threatens his people, but not even the most cold-hearted Eldian can approve of his genocidal plans.

Fans will get to see more of the Rumbling soon as Attack on Titan will debut episode 81 this weekend. The Sunday debut will be delayed nearly half an hour due to Winter Olympic coverage, but the show promises to go on… even if we wish Eren would just stop.

What do you think about this latest blurb aout season four? Are you caught up with Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.