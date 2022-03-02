Attack on Titan Releases Synopsis for Episode 84

Attack on Titan is seeing a unique partnership form as a result of Eren Jaeger’s mad plan to use the power of the Founding Titan to eliminate all those in the world that don’t have Eldian blood running through their veins. With each installment revealing new surprises in this dark world, a new synopsis has been revealed for episode eighty-four of the anime adaptation, which is hinting at some serious burying of the hatchets when it comes to the Scout Regiment and the warriors of Marley.

Eren, Mikasa, Jean, and Connie definitely had their “Avengers Assemble” moment in the latest episode of the Attack on Titan, seemingly extending an olive branch to the likes of Annie and Reiner, the Female and Armored Titans that had previously caused the citizens of Paradis so much pain. Now, with the two sides having an unfortunate common enemy in Eren Jaeger, it seems as though the next episode of the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA is looking to bury the hatchet by the campfire, and there is certainly no love lost between the Survey Corps and the warriors of Marley.

The official synopsis for the eighty-fourth episode of Attack on Titan, released on the official website of the anime, reads as such:

“Before the war, there was our enemy. We have hated, despised and killed each other. Beyond the bonfire now are those with different “justice”.

Currently, the future of Attack on TItan’s anime is unclear when it comes to how the anime adaptation will end, with there only being a handful of episodes left in the second half of the final season. With the dark anime franchise set to have a role at this month’s Anime Japan, fans have begun to wonder if the final battle for the Scout Regiment might be told on the silver screen rather than the small screen. While nothing has been confirmed, it certainly doesn’t seem as though the second half of the final season doesn’t have enough installments left to cover the final battle in this war of the Titans.

How do you think Attack on Titan will come to a close? Do you think that the hatchet can be buried between the Scouts and the warriors of Marley? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.