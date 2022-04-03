Attack on Titan Season 4 Will Finally End Next Year and Fans Are Freaking Out

Attack on Titan fans have been buzzing the last week about season four and its big release today. After all, netizens believed the show was going to end with episode 87, but it turns out there is more to the show than we thought. A third part of season four is slated to go live next year, and fans are freaking out over the much-wanted expansion.

For those needing some more context, Attack on Titan confirmed it will debut a handful of new episodes in 2023. They will comprise the third and final part of season four, so this should be it for the hit anime. Its 2023 conclusion will bring Attack on Titan full circle as season one went live in 2013, so you can appreciate the symmetry here.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out about the extension, but few are surprised by the update. It was just a matter of time before an update was given. Attack on Titan season four has been met with universal praise thanks to MAPPA’s pacing and animation. However, as the season’s second half went on, fans realized its allotted episodes would not cover the entirety of Hajime Isayama’s manga. The show is too big to leave hanging, so fans knew something had to be in the works for season four, and they were right.

Now, all eyes are on 2023 as it will bring Attack on Titan to an end, and MAPPA says it expects the final installment of season four to consist of four episodes. These hour-long specials will follow Eren as his journey comes to a close, and netizens are already bracing themselves for whatever may come.

What do you think about this last-minute announcement? Are you glad to see Attack on Titan get one last run of episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

WDYM IT IS PERFECT! IT MEANS THAT WE WILL HAVE 10 YEARS OF ATTACK ON TITAN IN ANIME. 2013 – 2023 AKA THE BEST DECADE OF MY LIFE.

Attack on Titan anime only fans in 2023 when they get another cliffhanger and they have to wait for attack on Titan the final season the final part part 2 next year:





Thank goodness! I knew they could not wrap this story in one eps for this final season. Looking forwards to see the end animated in 2023.#AttackOntitan #ShingekiNoKyojin

