‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Erwin’s Most Insane Plan Yet

Attack on Titan‘s third season has not been shy about shaking up the status quo of the series so far, and with the introduction of the largest, most disgusting Titan yet, the series is going to get shaken up even more.

This begins with a major counterattack plan against the new Titan, and it’s potentially Erwin’s wildest strategy yet.

Now that Rod Reiss has transformed into a Titan that can’t even stand under its own power, he’s began crawling toward the walled city. His giant body is burning everything in its path, and now he’s heading straight into the path of the Orvud District. Erwin and the others are forming a plan to fight the oncoming threat, but Erwin has a strange idea. His plan is not evacuate the citizens of the city even with the Titan coming.

This surprises the others, but Erwin’s been one to sacrifice many in order to better the few. In order to accomplish his goals, especially now that he’s in the midst of a coup de etat, Erwin’s had strategies like this before. It’s odd he doesn’t want to evacuate the city, and it’s either a showing of confidence that they’ll be able to stop Rod Reiss’ Titan or something more egregious.

It’s possible those in the Orvud District are going to be used as bait for the Titan, and it’s going to give Erwin and the military a place to dig in their heels in order to make a stand. There’s been more of an emphasis on fighting and taking a stand this season, rather than escape, and this is just the latest and hugest example.

Erwin’s major gambits have paid off in the past before, but not without their cost. Now all fans can do is hope that Erwin’s wild plan pans out well without any major casualties.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.