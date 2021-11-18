Attack On Titan Exec Gives New Update on Final Season’s Status

The final episodes of the battle focusing on the battle between the nation of Marley and the Eldians of Paradis are set to begin on January 9th, and one of the executives involved with Attack On Titan has given fans a big update when it comes to the current status of the second half of season four’s production. With the manga’s story coming to a close earlier this year, fans can expect some of the biggest battles of the series to date if the anime adaptation continues sticking close to the story of its source material.

The first half of season four of Hajime Isayama’s dark franchise ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Eren Jaeger imprisoning his friends in the Scout Regiment in order to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” which saw him teaming up with his brother Zeke, who harbors the power of the Beast Titan. Eren and Zeke’s tag team plan revolves around the idea of sterilizing all the Eldians in the world to completely eradicate the power of the Titans by eliminating future generations that could pass around the terrifying abilities. With the arrival of the final episodes only a few weeks away, the series has given fans a major update.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared the update that the sound director for the final season, Masafumi Mima, has begun the process of song selection to present to the director of season four, Yuichiro Hayashi, to help in wrapping up this dark story that will have many more casualties from both sides before the story comes to an end:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1461079637887369216?s=20

As mentioned earlier, Attack On Titan’s manga came to an end earlier this year, definitively bringing the story of the Scout Regiment to a close, though Hajime Isayama had left the door open for potential stories in the future of this shattered world. While Isayama hasn’t revealed any plans to return to the franchise, there are potential side stories for the series to follow if the anime adaptation is hoping to weave new stories in the world of Marley and Eldia.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the second half of Attack On Titan’s final season? Which characters do you expect to make it through the final battles? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.