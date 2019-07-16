Attack On Titan Exhibition Gives Sneak-Peek At Key Season 4 Scene

Next year, Attack On Titan’s anime will come to an end. With the fourth season touted as the finale for the franchise, fans have a few ways of getting a headstart on the events that will take place during this final tenure of episodes. They can go ahead and read the manga OR fans can visit the Attack On Titan: Final Exhibition in Japan to see some of the final story beats in action.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the video from the Final Exhibition that gives audio to “Willy’s speech” as well as displaying some old and new scenes through puppetry and a direct translation of the manga itself:

⚠️ Manga Spoilers ⚠️ Attack on Titan: Final Exhibition – Motion Manga “Willy’s Speech & Battle” Credits: https://t.co/1NWwec6gSw pic.twitter.com/MVQZDZi9GB — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 6, 2019

Without going into any serious spoilers, the scene in question tends to dive a lot into the history of both Marley and Eldia, displaying the original birth of the Titans thanks to Ymir and how the Titans had overtaken the nation of Marley originally. Also displayed in the puppet show is the further subjugation of Marley and the eventual capturing of the Titans to be used in the walls for the Eldians.

As we saw in the last season of Attack on Titan, Eren’s father Grisha managed to reveal the absolute truth to the Survey Corps, documenting the long history of the conflict between Marley and Eldia. While the video is chock full of spoilers of things that have yet to take place in the third season of Attack On Titan, it can give you a better understanding of where season four is going.

What do you think of this new video released for Attack On Titan: Final Exhbition? Have you been following the story through the anime or the manga series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.