Attack on Titan Fans Break Down Anime’s Final Season Teaser

Attack on Titan’s third season has just wrapped, marking a few big moments for the remainders of the Survey Corps. With Eren, Mikasa, and Armin finally reaching the ocean and discovering the body of water that has “more salt than anyone could collect”, fans are widely anticipating the upcoming final season of the anime franchise releasing next year. Fans were eager to look into whatever footage they could find and did a breakdown of the final teaser that appeared as the “post credit scene”.

Twitter User OrganicDinosaur did a thorough breakdown of several scenes in the anime teaser that were lifted directly from the manga:

SNK Season 4 Teasers – Anime VS Manga ③~ 🤲🏼🐚 From CH.90: ‘To the Other Side of the Wall’ (seeing the ocean for the first time), and CH.106: ‘Volunteer Soldiers’ (confiding in 💎). pic.twitter.com/yujY3opVTu — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) June 30, 2019

SNK Season 4 Teasers – Anime VS Manga ①~ From CH. 104: ‘Victors’ (opening carnage scene) and CH.108: ‘A Sound Argument’ (prior to the warrior debriefing meeting). pic.twitter.com/NSQuTeSNiP — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) June 30, 2019

SNK Season 4 Teasers – Anime VS Manga ②~ Both frames are from CH. 106, ‘Volunteer Soldiers’: Right after the seafood feast (when EMA disagree about peace talks), and then the public reaction to the mission success report. pic.twitter.com/O4x4zGo7Hy — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) June 30, 2019

Reddit User Farersnom also displayed each of the final images from the teaser for fans to dissect at their leisure:

Clearly, these images have significant ramifications for what happened in the past with Marley and Eldia in the franchise. Whether this happened a long time ago or somewhat “recently” is yet to be seen, but anime fans can start putting together the pieces while manga readers, we’re sure, have a much better understanding of the images flashing across the screen. The Survey Corps, by discovering the truth of their world, have discovered that their lives have become that much harder.

What did you think of the season finale for Attack on Titan‘s third season? Which events do you think these images are referring to specifically? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.