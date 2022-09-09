Attack on Titan Blu-Ray Makes Major Corrections to the Anime

Not every anime series can be perfect, as bringing a franchise to the screen can be difficult and time-consuming for animators. While Attack on Titan's final season was universally praised by the anime community as the dark franchise threw a major monkey wrench into the Scout Regiment's goal of finding peace. Luckily for fans, MAPPA has taken the opportunity to correct the final season's animation as the second half of the fourth season has made a few changes thanks to its blu-ray set.

The final season took the opportunity to explore the nation of Marley, with the first three seasons mostly taking place on Paradis island as Eren and his friends attempted to learn more about the world in which they live. Thanks to a series of unfortunate events, Eren has acquired the power of the Founding Titan, which might have come as a boon with a different version of Jaeger, but the Eren of the final season is going through some things. Using the power of the Founding Titan, Jaeger has unleashed the "Rumbling" upon the world, aka a line of Colossal Titans that were lying dormant within the walls of Paradis. Now, Armin, Mikasa, and a new Scout Regiment are working to stop Eren from eradicating all those who live outside of Paradis as the final episodes of the series are set to land next year.

Twitter OUtlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared the difference between the original cell of animation for Floch in the recent episodes of the final season in comparison to that which appear on the Blu-ray set, collecting the pivotal installments of the dark anime adaptation that has thrown countless curveballs at viewers:

Floch



TV vs Blu-Ray pic.twitter.com/ghnjmTMnR6 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 7, 2022

Before the final battle of Attack on Titan takes place, the Survey Corps has some seriously terrible decisions to wade through. Armin and Mikasa are extremely torn following Eren's plan to commit genocide, as the Eldians of Paradis continue to think of whether they should lay their lives on the line for a world that has nothing but contempt for them.

Will you be picking up this blu-ray set for Attack on Titan's final season? How do you think the Scout Regiment's story will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.