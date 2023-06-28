Attack On Titan Eren Jaeger Funko Pop and Tee, Porco Galliard Exclusive Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The end of Attack on Titan is almost here. The series has wrapped up its manga and the anime will air an epic finale this fall. It's a bittersweet time for AoT fans, but the good news is that it's not over yet. Funko will likely celebrate Attack on Titan for years to come, and the latest drops in the collection are the Eren Jaeger Funko Pop & Tee and an exclusive Pop of Porco Galliard from his death scene in Season 4 (minus the blood for some reason).

The Eren Jaeger Funko Pop & Tee is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). Th e Porco Galliard Pop is a Funko exclusive that will be available to order here in the near future. Both Pops follow a Captain Levi Ackerman AAA Anime exclusive that depicts the Special Operations Squad leader in a combat pose inspired by the final season of the anime.

You can pre-order the Captain Levi AAA Anime Exclusive AoT Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a ship date set for July. After you secure one, make sure to check out the last wave of Attack on Titian Funko Pops that were released during the 2022 Funkoween event below.

Common Funko Pops in the Funkoween wave of AoT Pop figures include Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Bertholt Hoover, and Ymir's Titan. You can ordrer them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The breakdown of exclusives are as follows:

Attack on Titan Deluxe Eren Jeager Hardened – Hot Topic Exclusive

Attack on Titan Mikasa Ackermann variant at Chalice Collectibles

Attack on Titan – Bloody Levi – AE Exclusive



How to Get Ready for Attack on Titan's Series Finale

If you wanted to jump into the first half of Attack on Titan's big finale before the anime comes to an end later this year, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu (along with the previous four seasons currently available). The second and final Attack on Titan special for the fourth season is currently scheduled for a release this Fall as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date.

As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first half of the grand finale special as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"