Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Eren’s Bloodiest Look

One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay is highlighting one of Eren Yeager’s bloodiest moments of the series! Original series creator Hajime Isayama might have brought the series to an end earlier this year, but fans of the anime are still waiting to see how it all comes to its finish with the return of its final season next year. Things have been especially curious for Eren as he’s essentially become the final antagonist of the series as he started a three way war against both the Eldians and the Marleyans following that first half.

While Eren is likely to get far more brutal and bloodier as the series continues towards its climax, now is the best time to look back and reflect on just how many bloody moments the character has seen throughout the series thus far. This all began with the incredibly intense first season of the series where Eren was getting a grip on his Titan transformation power, and with it resulted in one of his bloodiest looks yet that arguably has yet to be topped. Now artist @wolfoty has gone viral with fans on Instagram for bringing this look to life with some awesomely bloody cosplay! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see how Attack on Titan‘s anime comes to an end as it will officially be making its return in January next year. Kicking off the final half of its fourth and final season beginning on January 9th, the anime will resume with Episode 76 of the series. Titled “Judgement,” the director behind the season not only teased that this would indeed be the climax of the series but will have some major events for fans to look forward to as it all comes to an end.

The original manga ending indeed sets a path for the anime to follow, but fans are curious to see whether or not it will adapt the actual ending as is. The manga’s finale ended up releasing an extended version shortly after it was released and this more complete version of the ending that would definitely be a big hit with fans. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Attack on Titan‘s big anime finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything concerning the series in the comments!