Attack On Titan Season 4 Releases Special Yelena Sketch

Attack On Titan has introduced plenty of new characters in the final season of the dark anime franchise, bringing us figures from the land of Marley such as Gabi, Falco, and Onyankopon. Perhaps none have been scarier than Yelena however, with the latest episode giving us a glimpse as to the terror that could have been unleashed on Armin and the other members of the Scout Regiment. Now, to celebrate the latest episode release,MAPPA has released a new piece of key art that captures the horror we know as Yelena.

Yelena first appeared in a series of flashbacks in the early episodes of the final season, appearing before Eren and the Survey Corps and revealing that she is a part of a faction of Eldians from Marley that is attempting to help Zeke Jaeger in forging a new world. Helping Eren in capturing the Scout Regiment and putting together a plan for the higher-ups of Paradis’ military to drink Zeke’s spinal fluid, Yelena might not currently have the ability to transform into a Titan but her keen intellect has made her a character to watch out for as the brutal franchise moves closer to its grand finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared this new key visual that shares one of the scariest moments of Yelena’s career in the anime series, where Armin was nearly killed before revealing that both himself and the key members of the Survey Corps had decided to help Eren fight off the forces of Marley knocking on their door:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1482842268554113024?s=20

As it stands, the second half of Attack On Titan’s final season has ten more episodes before coming to an end, leaving many fans to wonder if the anime from MAPPA might be planning for a movie to end the story of the Scout Regiment. While the animation studio has been tight-lipped as to what the future holds for the series, fans can expect some major devastating moments to take place before part two of season four comes to an end.

What did you think of Yelena’s terrifying look in this latest episode? Do you think Eren will manage to survive the Marleyian assault? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.