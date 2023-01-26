Attack on Titan Final Season Shares Special Studio Update

The war featuring the Scout Regiment attempting to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger is prepping to come to an end this year, with Studio MAPPA looking to begin the "Conclusion Arc" of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation this March. With the series preparing to give anime viewers the biggest battle of the television series to date, the animation house has shared a brand new update when it comes to the recording process as the grand finale looks to brutally end the story of the Survey Corps.

When last we left Eren Jaeger, he had achieved the power of the Founding Titan, using his new abilities to rally an army of Colossal Titans to his side and launch them at the world outside of Paradis' borders. Seeking to eliminate everyone in the outside world in an effort to protect his friends and family, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends have been put into a terrible situation where they must now fight their former friend in an effort to protect the world's population. Luckily, the Scout Regiment got some major background in the last episodes of season four's previous section, as Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan has decided to lend them a hand in saving their homeland. Unfortunately for the Marleyians, Eren and his Colossals are knocking on Marley's door.

Attack on Music

Co-Composer for Attack on Titan's soundtrack, Kohta Yamamoto, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the recording process for the booming tunes of the anime adaptation that continue prior to the anime's return this March, with the songs of the series becoming legendary in the anime world:

The final installments of Attack on Titan's anime will arrive in two lengthy installments, which makes sense considering that the adaptation is only working with a few more chapters of the manga which are mostly populated with knock-down drag-out fights as the Survey Corps attempts to get in front of Eren. Of course, even if the scouts are able to come face-to-face with Jaeger, the power at the former protagonist's disposal might make it impossible for him to lose at this point.

What has been your favorite track from Attack on Titan's anime to date?