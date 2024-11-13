Attack on Titan Finally Brings Mikasa’s Best Look to Anime

Attack on Titan is now working its way through theaters overseas with a new feature film, and it turns out that the brand new post-credits scene finally brings Goth Mikasa Ackerman to life like fans have been asking to see for many years. Although both Attack on Titan‘s anime and manga runs have come to an end not long ago, the franchise has returned for a huge new project in celebration of the 15th anniversary for Hajime Isayama’s original manga debut. This includes a new feature film compiling the events of the anime’s final specials, and it also reveals a brand new scene taking place after it all.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a new feature film that edits together both of the two final anime specials that brought the franchise to an end over the course of the past two years. This new movie also included a brand-new post-credits scene that finally adapts the designs from Attack on School Castes, a series of promotional images from the manga where Isayama imagined how each of the young characters would look in our modern world. This led to the debut of a new and massively popular Goth makeover for Mikasa, and it means this fan favorite design has finally gotten its anime due. Check it out below.

What Happens in Attack on Titan’s New Post-Credits Scene?

With Attack on Titan: The Last Attack now screening in theaters across Japan, the team behind the film revealed the first look at the new post-credits scene. It’s revealed to be a scene that imagines a happy ending for the entire cast as they are instead watching the movie that just happened. It’s the regular everyday versions of the characters seen in the Attack on School Castes special promotional materials, so they go on to live their very regular, happy lives after leaving the movie.

While Eren and Armin’s redesigns are hilariously nondescript, Mikasa’s makeover is entirely different from the Mikasa fans saw in action during Attack on Titan’s run. It’s a version of the character fans fell in love with after seeing the art for the first time, and was even brought into the official canon for the series as part of one of the many potential timelines and futures that Eren saw when he was fully using the Founding Titan’s powers towards the anime’s grand finale. It turns out the official anime team loved this design as well.

Why Is Goth Mikasa So Special?

Attack on School Castes was just a fun offshoot of Attack on Titan that had series creator Hajime Isayama give each of the characters a modern day, real world makeover. Goth Mikasa just really struck a chord with audiences as the standout makeover of all of the characters overall, and Isayama then brought it into the official canon by including a small reference to this Mikasa design in the manga. It was then taken even further by making it into the anime’s official adaptation of Attack on Titan’s finale as well.

It turns out that Goth Mikasa’s inclusion in the anime was a special request from Isayama himself as an Easter Egg, and it’s no surprise now as to why this redesign has been so special among fans if the creator himself has been championing it to that extent. Now with this new post-credits scene in Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, Goth Mikasa has not only come to life through the official anime release but is also a special ending where fans get to see a much happier ending for all of the characters involved.